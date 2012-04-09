Fox Renews 'New Girl,' 'Glee,' 'Raising Hope'
Fox had picked up a second season of rookie comedy New Girl as well as renewed Raising Hope for a third season and Glee for season four, the network
announced Monday.
The renewals keep Fox's Tuesday night lineup intact just as Glee prepares to return to the schedule
on April 10 following an unsuccessful test of a four-comedy block onthe night with I Hate My Teenage Daughter
and Breaking In.
"All three of these comedies add a fresh and distinctive
flavor to our Tuesday nights, and I'm really happy to bring them back to our
air next season," said Kevin Reilly, president of entertainment, Fox
Broadcasting Company.
New Girl has suffered in the ratings as of late without Glee
as a lead-in, falling to a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 for its last original
episode while Raising Hope has remained mostly steady in its move to 8 p.m.,
posting a 1.6 last week (it moves back to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday). Glee posted a
2.9 for its last original before its hiatus on Feb. 21.
