Fox Renews 'MasterChef' For Second Season

Fox's new culinary competition series MasterChef has been renewed for a second season, Mike Darnell, Fox President of Alternative Entertainment, announced Tuesday.



MasterChef, the-top rated new series of the summer, is the second reality cooking competition from chef Gordon Ramsay (following Fox's Hell's Kitchen).

"Gordon Ramsay is an incredible talent and the biggest culinary star on television today, so we're very happy to have Gordon and MasterChef back for another season on Fox," said Darnell. "MasterChef has resonated with viewers this summer, and we look forward to seeing where Gordon takes the show in season two."

"It's amazing and refreshing to see how much passion and raw talent there is from amateur home cooks across America," said Ramsay. "It's extraordinary the amount of energy and excitement the show brought in season one, and I'm thrilled to be back at Fox for a second season."

Fox did not announce a return date for the series. The season finale will air Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.