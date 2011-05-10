Fox Renews 'House' for Season Eight
Fox has renewed House for an eighth season, the network said
Tuesday.
"Over the past seven seasons, House has redefined the medical drama and has given us one of
television's most compelling and iconic characters," said Fox Entertainment
President Kevin Reilly. "From the producers to the incredible writers to the
unbelievably talented cast and crew, the House
team is fearless in its creativity and I can't wait to see what they have in
store next year."
The series, starring Hugh Laurie, airs Mondays at 8 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.