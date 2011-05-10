Fox Renews 'House' for Season Eight

Fox has renewed House for an eighth season, the network said

Tuesday.

"Over the past seven seasons, House has redefined the medical drama and has given us one of

television's most compelling and iconic characters," said Fox Entertainment

President Kevin Reilly. "From the producers to the incredible writers to the

unbelievably talented cast and crew, the House

team is fearless in its creativity and I can't wait to see what they have in

store next year."

The series, starring Hugh Laurie, airs Mondays at 8 p.m.