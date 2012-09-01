Fox Renews 'Hotel Hell' for Second Season

Fox has renewed its newest reality series Hotel Hell for a second season.

The Gordon Ramsay series was the highest-rated series debut this summer, premiering to a 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo on Aug. 13. It became the top-rated new series of the summer with adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

"With Hotel Hell, Gordon has proved once again that he's one of the most successful and appealing personalities on television," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. "He delivered an amazing new show for us this summer that fans immediately embraced, and I can't wait for him to get started on an even more exciting season two."