Fox Renews ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ for Two More Seasons

Fox has ordered 17th and 18th seasons of the Gordon Ramsay competition series Hell’s Kitchen, which sees aspiring restaurateurs put through intense culinary training to prove they can stand the heat.

Season 16 premieres Sept. 23, when 18 chefs go head-to-head to compete for a chef job at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The series is looking for experienced cooks for season 17. A nationwide casting call starts Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta and continues in Chicago and Dallas Sept. 16.

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith and Kent Weed are executive producers.