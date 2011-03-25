Fox Renews ‘Fringe' For Season Four

Fox officially confirmed Friday it has renewed

supernatural drama Fringe for a

fourth season.

"The series'

ingenious producers, amazingly talented cast and crew, as well as some of the

most passionate and loyal fans on the planet, made this fourth-season pickup

possible," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "When we moved the

show to Fridays, we asked the fans to follow and they did."

Fox moved Fringe to Fridays, a night mostly abandoned

by the broadcast nets, in January when it shifted American Idol to Thursdays. Since then the series is averaging a

2.2 adults 18-49 rating.

Fringe

is created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci and produced by Bad

Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.