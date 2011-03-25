Trending

Fox Renews ‘Fringe' For Season Four

By

Fox officially confirmed Friday it has renewed
supernatural drama Fringe for a
fourth season.

"The series'
ingenious producers, amazingly talented cast and crew, as well as some of the
most passionate and loyal fans on the planet, made this fourth-season pickup
possible," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "When we moved the
show to Fridays, we asked the fans to follow and they did."

Fox moved Fringe to Fridays, a night mostly abandoned
by the broadcast nets, in January when it shifted American Idol to Thursdays. Since then the series is averaging a
2.2 adults 18-49 rating.

Fringe
is created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci and produced by Bad
Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.