Fox Renews ‘Fringe' For Season Four
Fox officially confirmed Friday it has renewed
supernatural drama Fringe for a
fourth season.
"The series'
ingenious producers, amazingly talented cast and crew, as well as some of the
most passionate and loyal fans on the planet, made this fourth-season pickup
possible," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "When we moved the
show to Fridays, we asked the fans to follow and they did."
Fox moved Fringe to Fridays, a night mostly abandoned
by the broadcast nets, in January when it shifted American Idol to Thursdays. Since then the series is averaging a
2.2 adults 18-49 rating.
Fringe
is created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci and produced by Bad
Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.