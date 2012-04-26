Fox Renews 'Fringe' for Final Season

Fox has renewed Fringe for a fifth and final season, the

network announced Thursday, ending speculation on the future of the

bubble show.

The network picked up 13 additional episodes of the Warner Bros.

drama, which has averaged a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers

on Friday nights based on live plus same-day ratings, though the series

routinely improves about 65% once DVR playback is factored in.

Fringe's low ratings and expensive licensing fee had put its fate on the

bubble, with Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly saying at TCA in January that,

"At that rating, at that night, it's almost impossible for us to make money

on it. And we're not in the business of losing money."

In a statement Thursday announcing the renewal, Reilly said "Fringe is

a remarkably creative series that has set the bar as one of

television's most imaginative dramas. Bringing it back for a final 13

allows us to provide the climactic conclusion that its passionate and

loyal fans deserve."

Fox is looking to refresh its drama lineup for next season afer the

long-running House concludes and Terra Nova didn't earn a second season. Bones has already been picked up for an

eighth season while new entries Touch, Alcatraz and The

Finder remain on the bubble

for renewal.