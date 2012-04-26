Fox Renews 'Fringe' for Final Season
Fox has renewed Fringe for a fifth and final season, the
network announced Thursday, ending speculation on the future of the
bubble show.
The network picked up 13 additional episodes of the Warner Bros.
drama, which has averaged a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers
on Friday nights based on live plus same-day ratings, though the series
routinely improves about 65% once DVR playback is factored in.
Fringe's low ratings and expensive licensing fee had put its fate on the
bubble, with Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly saying at TCA in January that,
"At that rating, at that night, it's almost impossible for us to make money
on it. And we're not in the business of losing money."
In a statement Thursday announcing the renewal, Reilly said "Fringe is
a remarkably creative series that has set the bar as one of
television's most imaginative dramas. Bringing it back for a final 13
allows us to provide the climactic conclusion that its passionate and
loyal fans deserve."
Fox is looking to refresh its drama lineup for next season afer the
long-running House concludes and Terra Nova didn't earn a second season. Bones has already been picked up for an
eighth season while new entries Touch, Alcatraz and The
Finder remain on the bubble
for renewal.
