Fox Renews 'Fringe'

Fox is picking up Fringe for a second season, according to the network.

The science fiction drama series, co-created by J.J. Abrams, has performed admirably in its 9 p.m. Tuesday timeslot, becoming the number one new show among adults 18-49.

"Fringe proved to be a notable addition to our schedule all season and it really has fans buzzing as it builds to a fantastic season finale," said Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly announcing the pickup. "J.J. and the whole Bad Robot team have been phenomenal partners, and we look forward to years of making great television with them.”

The season finale of Fringe will air May 12 on Fox, and will feature gust star (and former Star Trek-ker) Leonard Nimoy as "a pivotal person of interest."