Fox Renews Freshman Series ‘Rosewood,’ ‘Lucifer’

Fox has renewed freshman dramas Rosewood and Lucifer for second seasons. Lucifer is averaging 10.5 million total viewers across platforms, while Rosewood is doing 7.8 million.

“We knew we had something special with Lucifer, from the engaging performances of Tom (Ellis), Lauren (German) and the rest of the charismatic cast, to Len Wiseman’s visually stunning look of the show and the amazing storytelling savvy of the Bruckheimer team,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox.

“With Rosewood,” Madden added, “creator Todd Harthan has put a fresh, playful spin on the procedural format, infusing it with wit and warmth, while Morris (Chestnut), Jaina (Lee Ortiz) and the show’s gifted supporting cast have turned in fantastic performances. We look forward to two stand-out sophomore seasons from both series.”

Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. It airs on Mondays at 9 p.m.

Rosewood is from Temple Hill in association with 20th Century Fox Television. It airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m.