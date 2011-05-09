Fox Renews 'Family Guy,' 'The Cleveland Show'

Fox has renewed part of its popular Animation Domination lineup,

including Seth McFarlane creations Family

Guy for a tenth season and The

Cleveland Show for a fourth, Kevin Reilly, Fox Entertainment President, announced Monday.

"For nine seasons, our viewers have been cracked up, delighted,

surprised and, at times, gloriously disturbed by the mind of Seth MacFarlane -

and they keep coming back for more," said Reilly. "The Griffins and the Browns

have become cornerstones of our Sunday nights, and we can't wait to find out

what new adventures Seth, Mike and Rich cook up for them next season."

The season finale of Family

Guy, which returns to the fan-favorite recreation of the Star Wars saga in "Star Wars, Episode

VI: Return of the Jedi," featuring guest voices including Anne Hathaway, Rush

Limbaugh and Carrie Fisher, will air on Sunday, May 22.

The

Cleveland Show's season finale, airing Sunday, May 15, called "Hot Cocoa Bang

Bang," features Cleveland and his family traveling to a comic convention to sell

his comic. The episode will feature guest voices including Emily Deschanel,

Eliza Dushku, Danny Trejo and Katee Sackhoff.