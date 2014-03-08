Fox Renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Mindy Project,' 'New Girl,' 'Following'

Fox has renewed comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project, and New Girl, as well as drama series The Following, the network announced Friday.

"These shows are some of the best and acclaimed series on television, with influential, culture-driving stars, and some of the best, most creative talent behind the camera," said Fox Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly and Fox Broadcasting COO Joe Earley. "All four are core assets within our 2014-15 portfolio of content, and we're really happy to bring them back to our Fox fans for another season."

Fox had previously announced renewals for Sleepy Hollow, Glee, and Bones.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, currently in its first season, won the Golden Globe Award for best comedy series and for best leading actor in a comedy series (Andy Samberg) in January. The most recent episode Tuesday night drew a 1.3 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating. New Girl, currently in its third season, drew a 1.5 on the same night.

The Following in its second season, drew a 1.6 for its most recent broadcast Monday night.

The Mindy Project, currently on hiatus, is scheduled to resume its second season April 1.