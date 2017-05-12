Fox Renews ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Fox has renewed the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, bringing it back for season five. Universal Television produces the show, which is about a goofy detective, a no-nonsense captain and their colleagues at a Brooklyn police precinct.

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero are in the cast.

The executive producers on the show are Dan Goor, Michael Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine won a Golden Globe for best comedy in 2014, the same year Samberg won best actor in a comedy.