Fox Renews 'Bones' for Season 7
Fox has renewed Bones for a seventh season, the network confirmed Tuesday.
Series star David Boreanaz first
announced the news on Twitter Monday night.
"Bones
is creatively fresh, it's a rock-solid player every time it airs and this
season it has helped us win on Thursday nights for the first time in our
history," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "Hart Hanson and the
fantastic cast and crew, as well as the millions of loyal Bones fans, make this show really special, and I'm excited to have
it on our air for another stellar season."
Fox currently has a Bones spin-off pilot in development called The Locator starring Geoff Stults.
