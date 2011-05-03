Fox Renews 'Bones' for Season 7

Fox has renewed Bones for a seventh season, the network confirmed Tuesday.

Series star David Boreanaz first

announced the news on Twitter Monday night.

"Bones

is creatively fresh, it's a rock-solid player every time it airs and this

season it has helped us win on Thursday nights for the first time in our

history," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "Hart Hanson and the

fantastic cast and crew, as well as the millions of loyal Bones fans, make this show really special, and I'm excited to have

it on our air for another stellar season."

Fox currently has a Bones spin-off pilot in development called The Locator starring Geoff Stults.