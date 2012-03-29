Fox Renews 'Bones' for Eighth Season

Fox has renewed procedural drama Bones for its eighth season, the network announced Thursday.

Bones, created by Hart

Hanson, moves to its new time slot on Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning April 2

to finish out its current season. The upcoming eighth season will include the series'

milestone 150th episode.

"Over the past seven

seasons, Hart Hanson, Stephen Nathan and the incredible Bones cast and crew

have redefined the traditional crime procedural with an irreverent and

adventurous sensibility and I'm really happy to have this distinctive,

fan-favorite on our schedule for another season," said Kevin Reilly, president

of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.

Bones is produced

by Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20th

Century Fox Television.