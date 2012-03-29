Fox Renews 'Bones' for Eighth Season
Fox has renewed procedural drama Bones for its eighth season, the network announced Thursday.
Bones, created by Hart
Hanson, moves to its new time slot on Mondays at 8 p.m. beginning April 2
to finish out its current season. The upcoming eighth season will include the series'
milestone 150th episode.
"Over the past seven
seasons, Hart Hanson, Stephen Nathan and the incredible Bones cast and crew
have redefined the traditional crime procedural with an irreverent and
adventurous sensibility and I'm really happy to have this distinctive,
fan-favorite on our schedule for another season," said Kevin Reilly, president
of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.
Bones is produced
by Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20th
Century Fox Television.
