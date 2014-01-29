Fox Renews ‘Bones’ for 10th Season
Fox will bring back Bones for a 10th season, the network announced Wednesday.
The show, which has been airing on Fridays, will move to Mondays beginning March 10 at 8 p.m., with the last new episode before the move scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31. The most recent new episode on Jan. 24 drew a 1.8 Nielsen rating among viewers 18-49.
Fox also announced that the sixth season of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares will premiere Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., and the season finale of Almost Human will air Monday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
