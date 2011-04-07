Fox Renews‘Bob's Burgers'

Fox has

renewed its animated comedy Bob's Burgers

for a second season.

"Bob's Burgers has proved to be a perfect neighbor to our slate of fan-favorite animated families this year," said Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. "The series has found its own really unique, irreverent voice and is doing consistent business for us on Sundays, so we're excited to serve up another season to the fans."

The show, which airs as part of Fox's Sunday

"Animation Domination" lineup, debuted in January to decent ratings, though it

doesn't match those of its lead-in The

Simpsons. Fox said in the release announcing the renewal that Bob's premiere was the highest-rated new series debut on any network this season.