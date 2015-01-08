Fox Renews ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Fox has renewed Bob’s Burgers for a sixth season, the network announced Thursday.

The animated series is produced by Fox 21. Creator Loren Bouchard serves as executive producer with Jim Dauterive.

“This gem of a series is a rare feel-good blend of sharp wit and genuine heart that fans and critics alike have continued to love throughout its five seasons on Fox,” said Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman in a statement. “We are proud of Loren and Jim and the extremely talented voice cast who bring these unique characters to life with both humor and charm each week. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for Season Six.”

Bob’s Burgers won its first Primetime Emmy award in August for outstanding animated program.