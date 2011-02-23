Fox Renews ‘American Dad' For Seventh Season

Fox has given an early seventh season renewal to its

animated comedy American Dad through the 2012-13 season.

The series is a staple of Fox's "Animation Domination"

Sunday night lineup. The announcement was made Wednesday by Fox Entertainment

President Kevin Reilly.

American Dad is from 20th Century Fox Television

with Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman serving as co-creators and

executive producers. Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener and Nahnatchka Khan are

executive producers.