Fox Renews ‘American Dad' For Seventh Season
Fox has given an early seventh season renewal to its
animated comedy American Dad through the 2012-13 season.
The series is a staple of Fox's "Animation Domination"
Sunday night lineup. The announcement was made Wednesday by Fox Entertainment
President Kevin Reilly.
American Dad is from 20th Century Fox Television
with Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman serving as co-creators and
executive producers. Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener and Nahnatchka Khan are
executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.