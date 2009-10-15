Fox Reality Channel to Cease Operations

News Corp.’s Fox Reality Channel will cease operations on March 31, 2010 and be replaced by a new venture from the Fox Cable Networks group, a company spokesman confirmed.

"With the changing cable landscape we've made a strategic decision to shift some resources and refocus on emerging channels. However, Fox Reality Channel will remain on our lineup for at least the next several months," the spokesman said in a statement.

A party outside of the Fox Cable Networks group is in advanced conversations to participate in the new venture, which will involve a complete rebranding of the network, according to TheWrap.com, which first reported the news.

Fox Cable Networks comprises more than 30 networks, including FX and 16 owned-and-operated regional sports networks. It collaborates with partners on a number of its channels. The company has partners in National Geographic Channel and Fox Sports En Espanol services and Big Ten Network is a co-venture with the Big Ten Conference. Fox Cable Networks also is reportedly a bidder for Cox’s Travel Channel.

Fox Reality Channel President David Lyle told his staff on Oct. 14 that the network would be shuttering. The network’s senior VP of programming Bob Boden left the company earlier this fall, taking a position with Hasbro Studios.

Fox Reality Channel debuted in May 2005.