Fox Reaches Long-Term Distribution Deal with Cox

Fox Corp. said it signed a new long-term renewal of its distribution agreement with Cox Communications.

The deal covers retransmission of the Fox-owned stations and carriage of Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, BTN and Fox Deportes.

Fox is currently in a carriage dispute that has its properties blacked out to Dish and Sling TV subscribers. The dispute also kept the Thursday Night Football game between the Rams and the Seahawks off the NFL Network.

Financial terms of the Fox deal with Cox were not disclosed.

“This renewal extends the productive partnership we’ve long had with Cox and ensures that millions of our viewers across the country will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for Fox.