Fox, RCN Plan New Hispanic Network

Fox International Channels and Colombia's RCN Television Group (RCN) have set up a joint venture that will launch MundoFox, a new Spanish-language TV network targeting U.S. Hispanics. The network will launch during the fall season of 2012, with a mix of original Spanish-language entertainment and sports.

"Our partnership with RCN is a key step in the launch of MundoFox" said Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of Fox International Channels in a statement. "There is an increasing demand for quality Spanish-language content in the U.S. from both viewers and advertisers. Fox saw similar dynamics in play 25 years ago when it launched the Fox network, and it would be a missed opportunity not to provide an alternative for the 50+ million Latino viewers who currently have limited options in Spanish-language broadcast television. Our partnership with RCN will help us do this and we aim do it in a big way."

While distribution agreements are currently being negotiated, the partners are projecting that MundoFox will be carried on stations covering 75% of U.S. households.

The venture brings together extensive programming resources from both Fox International Channels and the Colombia-based RCN, which is a major producer and distributor of Spanish-language programming.

RCN also operates cable channels throughout the Americas, including NTN24, an international, 24-hour channel that offers Spanish-language news, analysis, opinion, sports and entertainment news programs.

"RCN has provided the main Hispanic networks in the US with much of their prime-time content for over two decades," said Gabriel Reyes, CEO of RCN in a statement. "We now plan to maximize our capabilities and bring an increasing variety of fresh and innovative productions directly to Spanish-speaking viewers. I am certain that FOX is the best partner to make this a successful network,"

Fox International Channels currently operates three cable networks targeting the U.S. Hispanic consumer: FOX Deportes, Utilisima and NatGeo Mundo.

For its Latin American and U.S. Hispanic channels, Fox International channels produces a wide array of Spanish-language programming and sports.

In addition to programming from RCN and Fox, the channel will feature content from a variety of other sources, including The Shine Group, which will be producing their first original Spanish language content for MundoFox.