Fox Puts Smoltz in First Team Lineup

In broadcasting’s version of the hot stove league, Fox Sports has named Hall of Fame hurler John Smoltz as lead analyst for its regular season and playoff Major League Baseball broadcasts.

Fox said it was in discussions for different roles for former player Harold Reynolds and writer Tom Verducci, who had been on Fox’s A-team.

Smoltz will be teamed with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck for games on the Fox broadcast network as well as FS1. They will also work the All-Star Game, playoffs and World Series.

“It is rare in this business that you’re presented the opportunity to have a Hall of Fame-level player who is also one of the sport’s top broadcasters,” John Entz, president of production and executive producer for Fox Sports, said of Smoltz. “Having been able to work with John each of the last two seasons, we’ve gained an even greater appreciation for his insight into the game and what he brings to the booth.”

Smoltz joined Fox Sports in 2014.

Playing mostly for the Atlanta Braves, Smoltz was both a starting pitcher and a reliever, earning both 200 wins and 150 saves in a career that was worthy of first-ballot admission to Cooperstown.

“I am extremely excited to be able to continue my broadcasting career with FoxSports, and I am honored to be named lead analyst alongside Joe Buck,” Smoltz said. “Joe is a good friend of mine and the best in the business. He's someone I have known and respected for a long time, and I am really looking forward to getting to work with him on a more regular basis. This is a tremendous opportunity, and I couldn't be happier.”