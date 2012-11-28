Fox Pushes 'Touch' Premiere to Feb. 8

Fox has pushed back the second season premiere of Touch again, to Friday, Feb. 8, where it

will return with a special two-hour episode at 8 p.m.

The Kiefer Sutherland drama had been scheduled to debut inJanuary,

after being pushed back from an original premiere date of Oct. 26. The

additional delay will give Fox a few more weeks to promote the sophomore series,

which scored only modest ratings in its first season.

In other Fox scheduling news, freshman drama The Mob Doctor will air its remaining

episodes before The Following takes

its Monday 9 p.m. time slot starting Jan. 21,

though some will burn off on Saturdays. After its next episode on Dec. 3, Mob Doc's four final episodes will air

at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29; Monday, Dec. 31; Saturday, Jan. 5 and Monday,

Jan. 7.

Remaining Mondays will be filled with Fox's broadcast of the

American Country Awards on Dec. 10, holiday programming on Dec. 17 and Raising Hope repeats on Dec. 24.