Fox Pushes 'Touch' Premiere to Feb. 8
Fox has pushed back the second season premiere of Touch again, to Friday, Feb. 8, where it
will return with a special two-hour episode at 8 p.m.
The Kiefer Sutherland drama had been scheduled to debut inJanuary,
after being pushed back from an original premiere date of Oct. 26. The
additional delay will give Fox a few more weeks to promote the sophomore series,
which scored only modest ratings in its first season.
In other Fox scheduling news, freshman drama The Mob Doctor will air its remaining
episodes before The Following takes
its Monday 9 p.m. time slot starting Jan. 21,
though some will burn off on Saturdays. After its next episode on Dec. 3, Mob Doc's four final episodes will air
at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29; Monday, Dec. 31; Saturday, Jan. 5 and Monday,
Jan. 7.
Remaining Mondays will be filled with Fox's broadcast of the
American Country Awards on Dec. 10, holiday programming on Dec. 17 and Raising Hope repeats on Dec. 24.
