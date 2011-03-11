Fox Pushes ‘Terra Nova' Premiere To Fall

Fox's new adventure series Terra Nova will premiere in fall 2011, not in a May 23 preview as

previously announced, Entertainment President Kevin Reilly said Friday.

"Terra Nova is one

of the most ambitious television series ever produced," said Reilly in a

statement. "The cutting-edge visual effects used to create the world of Terra Nova, which is of massive scope

and scale, require more time to be realized. This aspect of the series is

essential, so we are pushing back the special early preview date to give the

visual effects team the time needed for their ground-breaking work."

The series follows a family who journeys back in to

prehistoric Earth to try to save the human race. Terra Nova is produced by 20th Century Fox Television,

Chernin Entertainment, DreamWorks Television and Kapital Entertainment.