Fox Pushes 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter' Premiere to Nov. 30

Fox announced Thursday it has pushed back the premiere of one of their new comedies, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, one week to Nov. 30.

The show will still follow X Factor, airing at 9:30 p.m.

I Hate My Teenage Daughter stars Jaime Pressly and Katie Finneran as two former high school nerds -- now single moms -- who fear their daughters are turning out just like the mean girls who picked on them in high school.