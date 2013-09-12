Fox Pushes ‘Enlisted' Premiere to January

Fox has pushed back the premiere of new comedy Enlisted to Friday, Jan. 10, the network

announced Thursday, to take advantage of its winter sports promotional

platform.

Its Friday night block of Bones and Raising Hope

will still debut Nov. 8 as previously announced. Now back-to-back originals of Raising Hope will air at 9 p.m.

following Bones, when it moves from

Mondays. Enlisted joins the lineup at

9:30 p.m. in January.

The military-set sibling comedy stars Geoff Stults (The Finder) as one of three brothers

stationed at a Florida army base. Enlisted is produced by 20th Century

Fox Television and executive produced by Kevin Biegel and Mike Royce.

Fox is hoping that by holding Enlisted for mid-season, its Friday originals will be more firmly

established to provide a stronger lead-in and it will be able to benefit from

higher viewing levels in January.