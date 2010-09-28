Fox Pulls 'Lone Star' From Schedule

Fox has announced it will pull the underperforming Lone Star from its lineup and replace it with new episodes of Lie To Me in the Monday 9 p.m. timeslot beginning Oct. 4.

The critically lauded Lone Star debuted to a dismal 1.3 rating last week and dropped to a 1.0 for last night's second episode, despite a plea from the show's creator for fans of the show to stage a "stunning upset" to save the freshman series from early cancellation.

The drama faced tough competition in the 9 p.m. slot from ABC's reality competion ratings powerhouse, Dancing With the Stars.