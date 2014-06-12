Fox Pulls ‘I Wanna Marry Harry,’ ‘Riot’ From Schedule
Fox has pulled I Wanna Marry Harry and Riot from its Tuesday lineup, effective next week.
In their place, Fox will air repeats of its Tuesday comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and The Mindy Project, as well as animated toon Family Guy.
Fox said it still plans to air the remaining episodes of both unscripted series at some point; the rest of I Wanna Marry Harry will be made available on digital platforms, including Hulu and Fox Now.
Both Riot and I Wanna Marry Harry struggled out of the gate and each drew just a 0.4 rating with adults 18-49 on Tuesday.
