Fox Pulls 'Family Guy' Episode With Marathon Scene From Web
Fox pulled a Family
Guy episode from Hulu and Fox.com in the wake of the Boston Marathon
bombing, a Fox spokesman confirmed.
The episode, which originally aired March 17, featured Peter
Griffin mowing down runners with his car, then later making friends with a
terrorist plotting to bomb a bridge, which Peter accidently sets off with his
cellphone, resulting in sounds of an explosion and screams.
The spokesman said the episode had not been scheduled to be
repeated on air anytime soon.
A clip of the show circulating online was also edited to
make it seem that the explosion happened at the marathon.
Family
Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted his disgust at
the edited clip. "The edited Family
Guy clip currently circulating is abhorrent. The event was a crime and a
tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victims," he said.
