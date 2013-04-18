Fox Pulls 'Family Guy' Episode With Marathon Scene From Web

Fox pulled a Family

Guy episode from Hulu and Fox.com in the wake of the Boston Marathon

bombing, a Fox spokesman confirmed.

The episode, which originally aired March 17, featured Peter

Griffin mowing down runners with his car, then later making friends with a

terrorist plotting to bomb a bridge, which Peter accidently sets off with his

cellphone, resulting in sounds of an explosion and screams.

The spokesman said the episode had not been scheduled to be

repeated on air anytime soon.

A clip of the show circulating online was also edited to

make it seem that the explosion happened at the marathon.

Family

Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted his disgust at

the edited clip. "The edited Family

Guy clip currently circulating is abhorrent. The event was a crime and a

tragedy, and my thoughts are with the victims," he said.