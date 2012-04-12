Fox Pulls 'Breaking In' From Schedule

Fox's attempted four-comedy block on Tuesdays continues to be dismantled, with the revived Breaking In the latest casualty.

The network notified its affiliates last Wednesday that it would air repeats of New Girl in its place at 9:30 p.m. on April 24, May 1 and May 8. Fox said it will burn off Breaking In's remaining episodes at a later date.

After being cancelled after its first season last spring Breaking In was revived for midseason, but the addition of new cast member Megan Mullaly proved not enough to move the needle in the series' sophomore effort. It premiered to just a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 on March 6 and sunk to a 1.3 in its last airing April 3.

Fox already yanked I Hate My Teenage Daughter from the schedule last month following an unsuccessful run on Tuesdays and will burn off its remaining episodes this summer.