Fox Promotes Waterman to SVP of Current Programming
Fox Broadcasting Co. has promoted Shana C. Waterman to senior
VP of current programming.
Previously VP of current programming, Waterman will gain
more responsibility in her new role, leading production and acting as creative
adviser for Fox's new and returning series, including Glee, Fringe, Raising Hope and the new series The Mindy Project, among others. She
will continue to report to Marcy Ross, executive VP of current programming.
"Shana is a top-flight programming executive and a
self-starter, as evidenced by the resounding success of the Fox Innovators
Program. She executed above and beyond on every level," said Kevin Reilly, chairman
of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.
Waterman also led the creation of the Fox Innovators Group, a
program that encourages entrepreneurial thinking within the company. Prior to
joining Fox in 2006 as a director of current programming, Waterman served as
manager of development at Timberman/Beverly Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.