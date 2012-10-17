Fox Promotes Waterman to SVP of Current Programming

Fox Broadcasting Co. has promoted Shana C. Waterman to senior

VP of current programming.

Previously VP of current programming, Waterman will gain

more responsibility in her new role, leading production and acting as creative

adviser for Fox's new and returning series, including Glee, Fringe, Raising Hope and the new series The Mindy Project, among others. She

will continue to report to Marcy Ross, executive VP of current programming.

"Shana is a top-flight programming executive and a

self-starter, as evidenced by the resounding success of the Fox Innovators

Program. She executed above and beyond on every level," said Kevin Reilly, chairman

of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.

Waterman also led the creation of the Fox Innovators Group, a

program that encourages entrepreneurial thinking within the company. Prior to

joining Fox in 2006 as a director of current programming, Waterman served as

manager of development at Timberman/Beverly Productions.