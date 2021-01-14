Fox Promotes Inae Wilson to Executive VP, Distribution

Inae Wilson has been promoted to executive VP of broadcast distribution and marketing at Fox Corp.

Wilson, who has been with Fox for 22 years, had been senior VP.

She remains responsible for distribution of Fox broadcast content to domestic affiliates, negotiating distribution agreements and managing contractual commitments. She also leads the team that manages co-op ad programs and develops marketing initiatives for Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports.

Wilson continues to report to Mike Biard, president, operations and distribution, at Fox.

"Inae has an unmatched ability to engage with our affiliates at all levels of their organizations, ensuring that we are the best possible partners while working to advance the reach of Fox,” said Biard. “She has long been an integral member of the distribution leadership team, having earned tremendous respect across the company, and I'm pleased this promotion will enable her to make even more significant contributions to our business going forward."

Wilson will also manage agreements between MyNetwork TV and its affiliated stations.