Amazon Poaches Fox’s Bigalow for Key OTT Marketing Role

Amazon has hired veteran media marking executive Jamia Bigalow as head of partner marketing for its entertainment devices and services division.

Bigalow, who most recently served as senior VP of distribution marketing at Fox Networks, will now be charged with supporting joint marketing efforts between Amazon’s Fire TV platform and streaming partners including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Discovery Plus, among others.

She’ll also seek to build the overall brand for Fire TV, which has more than 50 million active users worldwide.

During her eight-year tenure at Fox, Bigalow oversaw marketing strategies to support both linear and OTT distribution for channels including FOX, FX, National Geographic, Fox Sports and Fox News.

She also oversaw marketing efforts surrounding retransmission consent and channel carriage agreements.

Prior to joining Fox, Bigalow served as director of affiliate marketing for the NFL Network, where she spearheaded the launch of a marketing program that helped the network reach record-breaking distribution in less than a year.

She was named to Multichannel News; 2020 “Wonder Woman” class.