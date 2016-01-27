Fox Promotes Herman to Executive VP Human Resources

Ruth Anne Herman has been promoted to executive VP, human relations, at Fox Networks Group.

In her new role, Herman, who was previously senior VP, will have worldwide oversight of all aspects of human resources for all Fox Networks Group businesses, including Fox Broadcasting, FX, Fox Sports Media Group and National Geographic Partners.

She is adding responsibilities for Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“Ruth Anne has done an exceptional job managing our HR functions and ensuring that we maintain the best possible working environment across all our business divisions,” said Rita Tuzon, executive VP and general counsel for Fox Networks Group. “She has supported FNG employees through several key acquisitions and helped us attract and retain an outstanding work force company-wide, and we’re pleased to recognize her continuing leadership and expertise. In this evolving media landscape, these talents are critical to our success.”

Before joining Fox, Herman was in-house counsel at Warner Bros. and Warner Records.