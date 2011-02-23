Fox Promotes Bernard to SVP, Audience Strategy
Nicole A. Bernard has been promoted to senior vice
president, audience strategy for the Fox Group, reporting to Fox Entertainment
President Kevin Reilly. Elizabeth Casey has also been promoted to executive
vice president, standards and practices for Fox Networks Group. She will
continue to report to Rita Tuzon, general counsel for FNG.
Bernard had served as SVP, broadcast standards and practices
for Fox Broadcasting for the past six years. She will now head Fox's new audience strategy
department, which identifies programming, content and services that are
relevant to a broad audience. Bernard will be responsible for guiding and
collaborating with the company's Los Angeles-based entertainment business units
to meet audience strategy goals.
She will also work with corporate diversity in New York and
Washington, D.C. to extend News Corp.'s outreach to media coalitions, political
leaders and other stakeholders.
"In the media and entertainment business, we are ultimately
in service of our audience and we must ensure that we reflect and connect with
all segments of the increasingly diverse American audience - in our practices
and our product," said Reilly in a statement. "Nicole is a driven,
strategy-minded executive who has demonstrated real leadership at Fox, and I
know she will make a big impact in this important new role."
Casey, who was previously Fox Cable Networks' SVP of
business and legal affairs/broadcast standards and practices, will now also be
responsible for those areas for Fox Broadcasting as FNG consolidates functions
across its broadcast and cable platforms.
"Consolidating management of cable and broadcast standards
and practices makes perfect sense, and Elizabeth is clearly the perfect executive
for the role," said Tuzon in a statement.
