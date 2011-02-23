Fox Promotes Bernard to SVP, Audience Strategy

Nicole A. Bernard has been promoted to senior vice

president, audience strategy for the Fox Group, reporting to Fox Entertainment

President Kevin Reilly. Elizabeth Casey has also been promoted to executive

vice president, standards and practices for Fox Networks Group. She will

continue to report to Rita Tuzon, general counsel for FNG.

Bernard had served as SVP, broadcast standards and practices

for Fox Broadcasting for the past six years. She will now head Fox's new audience strategy

department, which identifies programming, content and services that are

relevant to a broad audience. Bernard will be responsible for guiding and

collaborating with the company's Los Angeles-based entertainment business units

to meet audience strategy goals.

She will also work with corporate diversity in New York and

Washington, D.C. to extend News Corp.'s outreach to media coalitions, political

leaders and other stakeholders.

"In the media and entertainment business, we are ultimately

in service of our audience and we must ensure that we reflect and connect with

all segments of the increasingly diverse American audience - in our practices

and our product," said Reilly in a statement. "Nicole is a driven,

strategy-minded executive who has demonstrated real leadership at Fox, and I

know she will make a big impact in this important new role."

Casey, who was previously Fox Cable Networks' SVP of

business and legal affairs/broadcast standards and practices, will now also be

responsible for those areas for Fox Broadcasting as FNG consolidates functions

across its broadcast and cable platforms.

"Consolidating management of cable and broadcast standards

and practices makes perfect sense, and Elizabeth is clearly the perfect executive

for the role," said Tuzon in a statement.