Fox Producers Switch Roles

Fox is playing some musical chairs in its news department.

Fox & Friendsexecutive producer Dave Brown is becoming EP of Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, while Nancy Duffy moves off that show to produce special reports for Fox News Channel.

“[David’s] demonstrated ability to guide a show that combines fun, entertaining segments with topical, news-of-the-day discussions made him the ideal choice for this position,” said Kevin Magee, The Morning Show’s executive in charge of production.

Prior to producing Fox & Friends, Brown was executive producer of weekend primetime programming for Fox News, where he oversaw such shows as Geraldo at Large.

Meanwhile, Lauren Petterson, executive producer of WCBS’ 11 p.m. news, is taking over for Brown at Fox & Friends. Petterson previously served as one of the show’s senior producers.