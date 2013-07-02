Fox to Preview Animation Domination HD in Primetime

Fox will preview its upcoming Saturday late-night lineup,

Animation Domination High-Def, a week before the programming block will

premiere.





On Sunday, July 21, the network will air the premieres of Axe

Cop and High School USA! at 9:30 and 9:45 p.m., respectively. The

two shows will follow a repeat episode of Family Guy.





The Animation Domination HD programming block

officially debuts the following Saturday on July 27 at 11 p.m. with two new

episodes of Axe Cop and High School USA!.