Fox to Preview Animation Domination HD in Primetime
Fox will preview its upcoming Saturday late-night lineup,
Animation Domination High-Def, a week before the programming block will
premiere.
On Sunday, July 21, the network will air the premieres of Axe
Cop and High School USA! at 9:30 and 9:45 p.m., respectively. The
two shows will follow a repeat episode of Family Guy.
The Animation Domination HD programming block
officially debuts the following Saturday on July 27 at 11 p.m. with two new
episodes of Axe Cop and High School USA!.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.