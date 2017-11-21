Fox Premieres Will Ferrell Comedy ‘LA to Vegas’ Jan. 2

LA to Vegas, a new comedy on Fox, premieres Jan.2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show comes from executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Lon Zimmet, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke, Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener, Jeff Morton and exec producer/director Steve Levitan.

New medical drama The Resident debuts Sunday, Jan. 21, following the NFC championship game. The series makes its time period premiere Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Resident focuses on the final years of a young doctor’s training that “rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country,” says Fox. The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal and Moran Atias.

The Resident’s executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce, who also directed the pilot.

Among other season starters, The X-Files debuts Jan. 3, as does new drama 9-1-1.

Music competition series The Four: Battle For Stardom will premiere Thursday, Jan. 4.

Gotham has its fall finale December 7, the same night the first season of The Orville ends. Empire and Star have their fall finales December 13.

The Exorcist airs its season finale Dec. 15, and The Gifted airs its Jan. 15.