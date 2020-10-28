Fox Premieres ‘The Masked Dancer’ in December

Fox will premiere The Masked Dancer, a spinoff of hit The Masked Singer, in December. The Masked Dancer will see masked celebrities showing off their dance moves. Craig Robinson hosts and Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale make up the panel.

The show is inspired by a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together, touching on hip-hop, salsa, jazz, tap and more.

The contestants have amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, said Fox, 20 Emmy Award wins, and 20 more Grammys.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

Robinson played Daryl in The Office and starred in comedies Mr. Robinson and Ghosted. His film work includes Knocked Up, This is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine and Dolemite is My Name!

The Masked Dancer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, The Masked Singer. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will be showrunner.