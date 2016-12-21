Fox Plans Hoops Game With No Commercials

Fox Sports is planning to present the St. John’s-Seton Hall women’s basketball game on Dec. 30 on FS2 commercial free and give viewers a chance to listen in live on both teams’ coaches.

The live mics will give fans a chance to hear what coaches Joe Tartamella and Anthony Bozella say on the sidelines, in huddles and in locker rooms.

“We are excited to televise this game in a way that’s never been done before,” said John Entz, Fox Sports president, production & executive producer. “We are incredibly grateful to Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and to Coach Tartamella and Coach Bozella for allowing us the opportunity to try something new. We look forward to a successful debut and to expanding this initiative to more games in the future

Announcers Lisa Byington and LaChina Robinson will call the game from courtside.

In addition to the game telecast, Fox Sports Go offers two additional live streams with cameras dedicated to each of the head coaches and with live audio for the duration of the game. The two additional streams, as well as the live stream of the game telecast can be accessed via the Fox Sports GO mobile app or on desktop at FoxSportsGo.com.

“We are excited to collaborate with our television partner, Fox Sports, in this innovative and first-of-its-kind broadcasting initiative,” said Tracy Ellis-Ward, Big East associate commissioner for women’s basketball. “This will be a great opportunity to highlight the unique personalities of two of our top women’s basketball coaches and offer viewers an inside look at one of the oldest and most competitive rivalries in the Big East.”