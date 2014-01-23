Fox Picks Up ‘Utopia’ From John de Mol

Fox has picked up new unscripted series Utopia from reality producer John de Mol (pictured) and his Talpa Media USA. The series marks the first reality show pick-up at Fox since Simon Andreae was named executive VP of alternative entertainment in October.

Utopia asks a group of contestants to create their vision of a perfect society after being relocated to a barren location. Contestants who fall out of favor are eliminated and replaced with new contestants looking to join.

The series premiered earlier this month in the Netherlands, where it has been regularly winning its timeslot.