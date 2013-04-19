Fox Picks Up Two More Seasons of 'Glee'

Fox has renewed Glee

for two more years, on Friday ordering a fifth and sixth season of the series

from Twentieth Century Fox Television.

"Glee debuted as

the first and only successful musical comedy series on television, and more

than four years later, it continues to defy genres, break new ground and have a

significant impact on popular culture," said Fox chairman of entertainment

Kevin Reilly.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series went through creative changes

in its fourth season, splitting storylines between graduated students in New

York and the original high school glee club in Ohio. On Thursdays this season, new episodes of Glee are averaging a 3.6 rating with

adults 18-49 and 8.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

Fox previously renewed dramas The Following and Bones; Tuesday comedies Raising

Hope, New Girl and The Mindy Project;

and reality entry The X Factor for

the 2013-14 season.