Fox Picks Up Two More Seasons of 'Glee'
Fox has renewed Glee
for two more years, on Friday ordering a fifth and sixth season of the series
from Twentieth Century Fox Television.
"Glee debuted as
the first and only successful musical comedy series on television, and more
than four years later, it continues to defy genres, break new ground and have a
significant impact on popular culture," said Fox chairman of entertainment
Kevin Reilly.
The Ryan Murphy-produced series went through creative changes
in its fourth season, splitting storylines between graduated students in New
York and the original high school glee club in Ohio. On Thursdays this season, new episodes of Glee are averaging a 3.6 rating with
adults 18-49 and 8.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.
Fox previously renewed dramas The Following and Bones; Tuesday comedies Raising
Hope, New Girl and The Mindy Project;
and reality entry The X Factor for
the 2013-14 season.
