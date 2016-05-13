Fox Picks Up Season Four of ‘Sleepy Hollow’

Fox has ordered a new season of Sleepy Hollow, the supernatural thriller set along the banks of the Hudson River. The show, co-created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove and Len Wiseman, comes from 20th Century Fox Television and K/O Paper Products.

Tom Mison stars as Ichabod Crane, a cerebral crime fighter out of place in the modern era, while Lyndie Greenwood plays his partner, Jenny Mills.

The executive producers are Kurtzman, Orci, Wiseman, Clifton Campbell, Albert Kim, Russell Fine, Raven Metzner and Heather Kadin.

Sleepy Hollow closed out season three with a 0.7 rating among 18-49 viewers for the finale.