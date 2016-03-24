Fox Picks Up ‘Last Man On Earth,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Fox has picked up comedies The Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the 2016-2017 season. Last Man comes back for season three and Brooklyn Nine-Nine for season four.

“We’re so proud of these comedies,” said David Madden, Fox entertainment president. “Each has its own unique voice, but they both boast terrific ensembles with stand-out characters and, of course, phenomenal writing, which are the hallmarks of all great comedies. We'd like to thank the executive producers, casts and crews of for their tremendous work this season, and look forward to what’s in store next year.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg as a wise-cracking police officer. The show is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment and Fremulon, and created and written by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. It’s been hovering around a 1.0 Nielsen rating in adults 18-49.

Last Man on Earth is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and created by Will Forte, who plays the lone male survivor of a cataclysmic event that has wiped out much of the population. The show is doing around a 1.2 in viewers 18-49 this season.