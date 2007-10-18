Fox Picks Up Kitchen Nightmares

Fox is cooking up another season of Kitchen Nightmares, the freshman reality show featuring Hell's Kitchen's Gordon Ramsay playing an angel to struggling restaurants.

The network said the show is up 20% in adults 18-49 over its first few weeks in the Wednesday 9 p.m.-10 p.m. time slot Overnight ratings were not yet available for Wednesday night, but the show was Fox's top Wednesday-night show last week with a 3 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo.

The show is from Granada America and Otomen Television with A. Smith & Co.