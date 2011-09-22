Fox Picks Up Kiefer Sutherland Drama

Fox is bringing 24

star Kiefer Sutherland back to the network, ordering 13 episodes of the drama Touch for a spring 2012 debut.

Created and written by Heroes'

Tim Kring, Touch stars Sutherland as

a widower and single father who, unable to connect with his mute 11-year-old

son, hires a social worker and discovers his son possesses a special gift of

communicating with numbers.

"Touch is another

ambitious series from Tim Kring that is beautifully executed and has incredibly

resonant themes for our times," said Kevin Reilly, Fox president of

entertainment. "With Kiefer back on the network as the face and force behind

this creative new series, I'm confident it will resonate with viewers this

spring."

Touch comes from

Chernin Entertainment and Tailwin Productions in association with 20th

Century Fox Television. Francis Lawrence directed and executive-produced the

pilot.