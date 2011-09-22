Fox Picks Up Kiefer Sutherland Drama
Fox is bringing 24
star Kiefer Sutherland back to the network, ordering 13 episodes of the drama Touch for a spring 2012 debut.
Created and written by Heroes'
Tim Kring, Touch stars Sutherland as
a widower and single father who, unable to connect with his mute 11-year-old
son, hires a social worker and discovers his son possesses a special gift of
communicating with numbers.
"Touch is another
ambitious series from Tim Kring that is beautifully executed and has incredibly
resonant themes for our times," said Kevin Reilly, Fox president of
entertainment. "With Kiefer back on the network as the face and force behind
this creative new series, I'm confident it will resonate with viewers this
spring."
Touch comes from
Chernin Entertainment and Tailwin Productions in association with 20th
Century Fox Television. Francis Lawrence directed and executive-produced the
pilot.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.