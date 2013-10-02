Fox Picks Up John Mulaney Comedy

Fox has given a series order for an ensemble comedy from John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) and Lorne Michaels.

Mulaney (working title) will star and be written by the former SNL writer (known for creating the Bill Hader character "Stefon") and be loosely based on his life. The multi-camera comedy will be produced by Universal Television, with Mulaney, Michaels, David Miner, Dave Becky, Andrew Singer and Andy Ackerman (who will direct the pilot) as executive producers.

Martin Short will co-star alongside Mulaney as his boss.

"John is one of the sharpest and most skilled next-generation comedic voices out there, who also happens to be surrounded by the best of the best on this new show," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment for Fox. "I am personally thrilled to be working with Lorne Michaels again, a friend and show business hero who knows better than anyone how to build a show around talent. Add in the comedy magic of Marty Short and the seasoned hand of Andy Ackerman, and I believe we have the makings of something really special here."