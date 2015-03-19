Fox Picks Up ‘Houdini and Doyle’ Series from Sony

Fox has picked up a supernatural drama based on the real-life friendship between illusionist Harry Houdini and Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The 10-episode drama, titled Houdini and Doyle, will go straight to series at Fox and is from David Titcher, who created TNT’s Librarians franchise, as well as House creator David Shore and David Hoselton. Sony Pictures TV is the studio, which has also sold the drama to ITV in the U.K. and Canada’s Shaw Media. Canada’s Shaftesbury and the U.K.’s Big Talk will coproduce with Sony.

The series will see the two join forces to investigate supernatural crimes.

Deadline first reported the news.