Fox Picks Up 'Grinder' for Full Season

Fox has ordered a full season of the rookie comedy The Grinder. Starring Rob Lowe, the show scored a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, when it last aired. Fox runs it leading out of comedy Grandfathered.

"The Grinder is the perfect combination of razor-sharp wit and relatable family dynamics—two hallmarks of successful comedies," said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox. “The critics have embraced this original, fresh and funny show, and the talented cast, led by Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, has done such an incredible job infusing it with biting humor and heartfelt moments. We are so excited about the storylines that these fantastic producers have planned for the rest of the season."

Grinder next airs Nov. 3. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and is created and written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul, with Mogel, Paul, Nicholas Stoller, Melvin Mar, Ben Wexler and Lowe the executive producers.