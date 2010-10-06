Fox Picks Up Full Season of 'Raising Hope'

Fox has given a full-season order to Raising Hope, picking up the back nine

episodes of the Tuesday-night comedy, the network announced Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The Greg Garcia comedy is in the plum post-Glee slot. Last night's episode averaged

a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 6.27 million viewers for a fourth

place finish against tough competition on ABC (Dancing with the Stars), CBS (NCIS:

Los Angeles) and NBC (The Biggest

Loser).

"With Raising

Hope, Greg Garcia captures a smart take on the working-class family with a

great mix of wild comedy and a big dose of heart," said Kevin Reilly,

president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement. "The

show is running like a Swiss clock, and we're very happy with how well

audiences have responded so far - so we're confident it will build an even

bigger audience throughout the season."

With Lone

Star already getting the hook, Fox needed to find a bright spot among its

new series and Raising Hope fit that

bill. The verdict it still out on Running

Wilde, which airs after Raising Hope

at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. But ratings for last night's episode of Running Wilde do not inspire confidence.

The Will Arnett comedy sank to a 1.8 rating with 4 million viewers.